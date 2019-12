A popular restaurant in Iowa City celebrated the opening of its third location on Thursday.

Short's Burger and Shine had its ribbon-cutting in Marion, making it the first-ever to open outside of Iowa City.

The restaurant is located at 780 11th Street, just north of City Square Park. This new location features beef and black bean burgers, as well as a full bar featuring 16 Iowa draft beers.

You can head in anytime Monday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.