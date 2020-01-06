Shortages force closing of Illinois pot dispensaries

Illinois recreational marijuana sales have taken a hit with the closing of several dispensaries around the state because of product shortages.

A long line of people brave the cold as they wait to be the first in Illinois to purchase recreational marijuana at Sunnyside dispensary Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

The legal sale of recreational cannabis began Wednesday, with customers spending about $3.2 million on the first day. Although state officials haven't unveiled sales numbers, dispensary operators say long lines continued in the following days, causing a product shortage.

Jason Erkes says Cresco Labs shut its Sunnyside shops in Chicago, Rockford and Champaign to customers to "reset" and give the staff that has worked five 14-hour days straight a break.