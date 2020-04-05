Short police chase leads to arrest on southwest side of Cedar Rapids

A man was arrested after leading police on a short chase, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 5, 2020, Cedar Rapids Police officers said they witnessed a reckless driver near J Street SW and 33rd Avenue SW. When they attempted to make a traffic stop, the driver did not pull over.

Police said that the driver, Jared Evans, 25, of Cedar Rapids, allegedly led the officers on a short chase lasting around two minutes. The vehicle they said was being driven by Evans stopped in a driveway at a house on Novak Court SW.

Officers arrested Evans and charged him with attempting to elude, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, interference with official acts, along with traffic and vehicle equipment violations. Police said that operating while intoxicated charges were pending.

Evans is being held at the Linn County Jail.