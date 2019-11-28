Shoppers in Cedar Rapids get head start on Black Friday shopping

165 million people are expected to shop over this holiday weekend, according to the National Retail Federation.

The organization predicted about 40 million people would be out shopping Thursday. People were already looking for the best deals when we were on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids between 7 and 8 o'clock. Parking lots were filled with vehicles and cars had to wait in long lines, but the people we spoke to say, once you got into the store the wait wasn't too long.

“When they open earlier, it honestly helps me because I don't have to spend two hours for others waiting to get their stuff. Right now, it was so much easier just walk in grab what I wanted and get out,” said one shopper Cameron Kelso.

Shoppers also said that if they did have to wait outside, it wasn't too bad because they just made friends with the people around them.

