Shooting on southeast side of Cedar Rapids injures one

A shooting on Saturday morning left one person with serious injuries in a Cedar Rapids neighborhood, according to law enforcement.

At around 5:43 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, Cedar Rapids Police responded to a report of a shooting at 932 38th Street SE. Upon arrival, officers located a man, believed to be 31-years-old, who sustained life-threatening injuries from a gunshot.

Officers provided medical care until paramedics arrived to assist and transport the man to a Cedar Rapids hospital.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Police believe at this point that the shooting was targeted.

Members of the public with information about the shooting should call the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME (272-7463) or text CRIMES (274637) and in the message/subject, type 5227 and your tip. You can continue to trade information with an investigator. Text STOP to opt out at any time.