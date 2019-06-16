Shooting leaves family of four dead

Authorities have identified four people found dead inside a West Des Moines home Saturday morning.

Officers with the West Des Moines Police Department were sent around 10 a.m. to the 900 block of 65th Street, where they found the bodies.

Police identified the bodies as 44-year-old Chandrasekhar Sunkara, 41-year-old Lavanya Sunkara, a 15-year-old boy and a 10-year-old boy.

Police said they all died of apparent gunshot wounds but an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

"This tragedy will impact family, friends, co-workers, anyone that knew this family," Sgt. Dan Wade said in a news release. "We are continuing to work through this investigation. We will follow through until we have answered as many questions as the evidence allows. We are confident, though, that there is no continuing threat to the community."

Authorities said other family members – two adults and two children – were staying at the home as guests. When the victims were discovered, one of the survivors ran outside looking for help.

Wade said the survivor found someone walking through the neighborhood and that person then called 911.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting in the investigation.

