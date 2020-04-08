Shooting at Bever Park in Cedar Rapids injures one teen

A shooting incident involving a large group of juveniles resulted in injuries to one person, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 2:19 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, Cedar Rapids Police were sent to a report of shots being fired at Bever Park, located at the 2700 block of Bever Avenue SE. Witnesses described a disturbance involving around 20 juveniles getting involved in a fight, with several shots fired.

Police located an 18-year-old female who had been shot. She was taken to a local hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Area Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.

Police remain on the scene as of mid-afternoon Wednesday conducting an ongoing investigation.