Sheriff's office to use billboards to raise awareness of programs

The Linn County Sheriff's Office is using billboards to bring attention to a program that can help people who have suspended a driver’s license.

An example of the electronic billboard notice from the Linn County Sheriff's Office on August 12, 2019 (Rebecca Phelps/KCRG)

The Driver's License Reinstatement Payment Plan can help people get their driver's licenses back without paying the full fine first. The program started 10 years ago, but the Linn County Sheriff's office says not many people know about it.

The Sheriff's office will use several electronic billboards placed along heavy traffic areas to help raise awareness in the community.

Anyone interested in the program should call the Linn County Sheriff's Department Finance Division at 319-892-6232. For more information, you can visit the program's website.