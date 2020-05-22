Sheriff isn't sad to see Waterloo TestIowa site go

Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson said, from an emergency operations' perspective, he isn't sad to see the Waterloo TestIowa site go.

A vehicle in Waterloo at a TestIowa location for COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (Marlon Hall/KCRG)

He said most of the issues with TestIowa sites are at the state level.

"There's just been a lot of dysfunction associated with TestIowa results and unfortunately that is something at the state level that is being very managed and controlled by the Governor and her staff." Sheriff Thompson said.

The site in Black Hawk County has been up at Crossroads Mall since April 29.

According to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier, this site accounted for fewer than 12 percent of all tests in Black Hawk County.

Sheriff Thompson said the county's hospitals and clinics are requesting extra test kits from the state to make up for the loss of the Test Iowa site.