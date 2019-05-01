Sheriff Pulkrabek reflects on more than thirty years with Johnson County

The Johnson County Sheriff is calling it a career. Sheriff Lonny Pulkrabek said he won't be running for a fifth-term next year, after being with the county for close to three decades.

"That's a long time to be at one place," said Pulkrabek. "I was pretty young when I started here."

Sheriff Lonny Pulkrabek started at Johnson County as a jail deputy in 1985. From there, the patrol division for a number of years then became sheriff in 2005. He's seen a lot of changes through that time.

"I think back to some of the equipment that we had when I first started as opposed to the equipment we have in squad cars now," said Pulkrabek. "There's computers in the cars, now. Digital cameras. They wear body cameras."

Pulkrabek led the force through some department-wide and county-wide changes, too. That includes a push for mental health training for officers and implementing jail alternatives to bring the number of people in jail down.

"I think the joint communication center, the crisis intervention training for officers, all those things are things I had a role in. Was that my legacy? I don't know, I guess that's for the public to decide what my legacy is," said Pulkrabek.

Pulkrabek still has about a year and a half left in office and hopes the next person can work hand-in-hand with other divisions to make similar goals work.

"It really comes down to working with a lot of great people who all had a hand in turn they are successful," said Pulkrabek. "It really is teamwork."

When it does come time for the sheriff to leave on his last day, he said he doesn't think he'll seek another career.

"I'd like to bicycle more, ride my motorcycle, maybe fish again and golf. Work on my golf swing, things like that," said Pulkrabek.

Pulkrabek also recommended people look towards Johnson County Sergeant Brad Kunkel as a possible candidate for sheriff next.

"I hope people listen to Sergeant Kunkel," said Pulkrabek. "He’s been doing a lot of the right things and I think that he became our PIO and I think he would be good for the role."