Sheriff: Probe found no abuse at Iowa lawmaker's hog farm

In this April 2019 photo provided by Direct Action Everywhere, Matt Johnson with Direct Action Everywhere, a Berkeley, California-based animal welfare group, holds a pig in a barn on a hog farm owned by Iowa Sen. Ken Rozenboom that the group entered through an unlocked door near Oskaloosa, Iowa. Johnson, one of those who entered the barn, said he submitted a complaint Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and local law enforcement after seeing conditions in the barn, which he contends constitute criminal animal neglect under Iowa law. (Direct Action Everywhere via AP)
By  | 
Posted:

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say an investigation into animal treatment at an Iowa state lawmaker's hog farm found no evidence that animals were being abused despite video that a group posted that appeared to show otherwise.

Two people with California-based Direct Action Everywhere entered a hog farm last spring owned by Republican Iowa state Sen. Ken Rozenboom. Mahaska County Sheriff Russell Van Renterghem says an investigation didn't find any abuse.

Rozenboom said he decided in December to lease the hog building to a different farmer. He has said veterinary records show the herd was being treated for a respiratory infection that contributed to the problems Direct Action Everywhere documented.

 