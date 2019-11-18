Sheriff: Elderly woman's body found on Hwy. 163 in Mahaska County

The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office is investigating after finding the body of an elderly woman early Sunday morning.

Around 1:35 a.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office got a report about the woman's body found on the shoulder of the 2500 block of Highway 163.

Authorities sent the body to the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny for an autopsy.

The sheriff's office has not released the woman's name and the cause of death is unknown.

There is no danger to local residents, the sheriff's office said.