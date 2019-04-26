Police: officer shot in Davenport doing well; suspect identified

Police in Davenport have identified one of two suspects reportedly involved in the shooting of an officer Thursday night.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office said Brett Samuel Dennis Sr., 27, faces several charges in the case including attempt to commit murder, according to sister station KWQC. He also faces eluding, firearms and child support charges.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday about two miles north of downtown Davenport.

Authorities have not released too many details about the case, but they said officers on patrol confronted two suspects acting suspicious and tried to talk to them.

That's when the suspects took off, leading police on a pursuit. At some point, shots were exhanged.

Both suspects were eventually taken into custody. One was taken to the hospital, but it's unclear if it was Dennis.

Authorities are not looking for any other suspects.

As for the officer, Davenport police said he's doing well and is stable condition. He was joking with other officers last night. His name was not released.