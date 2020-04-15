Shelters in Cedar Rapids adjust to serve more people during pandemic

In Linn County, area shelters are at maximum capacity each night during this pandemic, which means the staff has to come up with some creative ways to keep to social distancing.

The exterior of Willis Dady Emergency Shelter in Cedar Rapids on January 4, 2020. (Brian Tabick/KCRG)

Since the major expansion and renovation at Willis Dady Homeless Services in Cedar Rapids, 64 people can stay at the shelter each night. The shelter adjusted its hours to be open 24/7 after the start of the pandemic.

Phoebe Trepp, executive director of Willis Dady, said the beds are full each night. She adds area shelters have to work together in times of crisis.

"We have a highly vulnerable population, just due to chronic health conditions,” Trepp said. “And then when you're under the stress of being homeless and may not have access to a bed every night, your risk is very high for contracting any disease and especially COVID-19."

It's for the safety of everyone. So, shelters are shifting units and increasing how many people can spend the night.

“We've turned some of our family unties into single units because we do not have families calling in that need shelter, they have other option,” J’nae Peterman, director of homeless and housing services for Waypoint, said. “All women were rerouted to our Madge Center to make more space at overflow shelter."

Usually, by mid-April, the overflow shelter in Cedar Rapids would be closed. This year, however, it's still open to help practice social distancing. The space is consistently serving more than 50 people a night. It will stay open through at least the end of April.

Staffers said the shelters provide more than a place to sleep. It is also a place to keep up good hygiene.

“Making sure they are able to wash hands, their clothes or even water to drink,” Peterman said.

The shelters also added a designated space for people to quarantine. If they start to show symptoms, they can connect with a health care provider and receive testing. So far, there are no known positive cases of COVID-19 within the area shelters.

"I hope that we can continue to say that we are not having positive cases at this time,” Trepp said.