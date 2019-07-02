Shelter workers check on homeless populations in extreme heat

Concerns over dehydration and safety are increasing as hot and muggy conditions linger across eastern Iowa.

First responders and concerned community members will do routine checks on area homelessness populations, in extreme temperatures.

At Willis Dady in Cedar Rapids, staff will extend shelter hours so people can enjoy the A-C a bit more each day.

Staff say their clients that have heart condition or even asthma struggle more in the heat. They also say it's hard to sleep outdoors in these conditions, so people tend to sleep fewer hours.

Dehydration happens each summer in Cedar Rapids. But this year, there's another concern, and that's over the all the bugs.

"Especially the biting gnats because again if you're outside all day you're going to pick up more bites and those itch and scratch those and if you don't have a place to shower that can lead to infection," Phoebe Trepp said.

Willis Dady also works with first responders to check on areas where people who are homeless tend to stay each night. Staff estimate there are 60 to 70 people sleeping outside in the city this summer.

In most cases, the groups visit the area to make sure the people are healthy, and safe.

This week, staff also put out a call to action, saying they need re-usable water bottle donations.

They say this can help prevent dehydration and they'll give the water bottles to those in need.

Anyone who wants to donate can drop off supplies at Willis Dady Shelter.