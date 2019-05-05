Shelter takes in more than 30 cats abandoned in Central City house

“Kitten season,” the time of year when a high number of kittens is born, has just about arrived across the United States, and for the Cedar Valley Humane Society in Cedar Rapids, it’s coming at an inconvenient time.

The shelter is just about at full capacity for its cats because of many new arrivals.

Last Wednesday, the humane society got a call to help remove cats from a home at 156 4th Street North in Central City.

“Originally, we were called for roughly 20 cats, and slowly, we quickly learned there were much more than 20 cats,” Cedar Valley Humane Society Marketing and Development Director Jennifer Lane said.

The home’s landlord and humane society volunteers found cats hidden all over, including in ductwork and in cupboards. They said the cats had been abandoned by the person renting the house, with no food, water or litter boxes.

Every day, volunteers keep finding more and more cats in the house, with the latest discovery coming Sunday morning.

“Right now, there are 32. So our staff continues to go back out and check three times a day,” Lane said.

Taking in such a large number of animals puts a big financial burden on the shelter, especially since several of the kittens now have health issues.

“Our biggest need is going to be the medical costs,” Lane said. “It’s getting them healthy; it’s getting them spayed and neutered. But when you’re talking about 32 animals, you can’t do that all at one time, too.”

This isn’t the first time the Cedar Valley Humane Society has dealt with something like this.

Last year, the shelter took in about 1,000 animals from a home in Vinton where they had been hoarded.

“It’s really frustrating, especially working at an animal shelter, because Cedar Valley Humane Society is a resource for those people,” Lane said. “If they’re in a situation where they need help or they can’t care for those animals, that’s why we’re here. So call us, tell us what you’re situation is, and we’ll definitely help you through it.”

Eventually, the shelter hopes to find homes for all the cats, but they’re not ready to be adopted yet.

“We have to do it on a case-by-case basis for each animal to make sure they’re healthy before we make sure they go home,” Lane said.

The humane society is also still figuring out if they’ve rescued them all.

“We want to make sure there’s no animals left behind,” Lane added.