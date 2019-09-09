Shaw pleads guilty to drug-related charge, faces up to 10 years in prison

A man allegedly involved in the death of a Cedar Rapids man last year has pleaded guilty to a federal drug-related charge.

Andy Shaw (Courtesy: Linn County Jail)

Andy Shaw, 31, of Cedar Rapids, pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court to possessing a rifle and a shotgun while using drugs. Court documents said that witnesses claimed Shaw played a role in the death of Chris Bagley in late 2018. Bagley, 31, of Walker, disappeared in December. His body was found buried in the yard of a home in southeast Cedar Rapids in March.

Shaw was arrested in March after police searched two of his properties. Witnesses claimed that Shaw was Bagley’s marijuana supplier.

During a hearing in April related to Shaw’s drug charges, an FBI investigator said that Bagley was stabbed to death in December following a fight involving Shaw. No one has been charged in Bagley’s death.

Shaw faces up to ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Authorities have arrested several other men who had alleged ties to Chris Bagley. Paul Hoff is awaiting sentencing and he pleaded guilty in June to weapons and drug charges. Hoff owns the Cedar Rapids home where Bagley was last seen. Drew Blahnik is in jail on state drug charges and a federal hold. A federal investigator has named him as the man who killed Bagley, but he faces no charge for the death. Logan Gerber is also facing state drug charges along with theft and weapons charges. Court documents show he was one of the last people to see Chris Bagley alive.