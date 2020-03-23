Sewing group seeking donations of elastic for handmade masks

A local group of people who are volunteering to sew face masks for facilities susceptible to the spread of the novel coronavirus has put out a call for help.

The group, called "Sewing it Forward," has been making masks for places like hospitals and nursing homes. They have had difficulty finding 1/4" flat elastic material to make the straps for the masks, saying that it is unavailable for purchase locally or online.

Those who have the material available and would like to donate it to their project can contact Dixie Ann Scott at (319) 393-7620 or by email if they live on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids, Hiawatha, or Marion.

For residents of northwest side, southwest side, or Fairfax, they should contact LaVonne Houser at (319) 396-4018 or by email.