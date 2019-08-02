Sewer pipe leaks into lobby of Johnson County Sheriff's Office, as sheriff calls for new building

Staff at the Johnson County Sheriff's Office showed up to work finding a leak through the lobby ceiling- and it turned out that leak came from the building's sewer line.

Water falls through the ceiling at the Johnson County Sheriff's Office. The water was leaking from a sewer pipe in the building. (Courtesy: Johnson County Sheriff's Office)

Staff at the sheriff's office says it is not the first time it has happened- they are just thankful no one from the public was there.

Sheriff Lonny Pulkrabek said that they typically see a leak in their building once every six to nine months- And he said while the situation stinks, it stresses their desperate need for a new building.

"We sort of laugh about it anymore, but it is a serious, crappy kind of situation," Sheriff Pulkrabek said.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office has been in the same place in Iowa City since 1981. The voters of Johnson County have been asked multiple times since 2000 for a bond issue for a new facility, but it has never passed.

"The thing that really best describes it is: 'you can put lipstick on a pig, but it's still a pig,'" Sheriff Pulkrabek said.

That "pig" of a building, as Sheriff Pulkrabek described it, had a wet floor early Friday morning- and it was all caught on camera in the lobby.

The leak is from the building's sewer line, and when a crew came to clean it up, it fell on them, too.

When Sheriff Pulkrabek saw the aftermath, he quickly felt the need to vent on social media.

"We just need to convince the public at some point in time that Johnson County is the fourth largest county in the state of Iowa now- and we shouldn't have the 15th largest jail anymore," Sheriff Pulkrabek said.

Members of the county's Board of Supervisors like co-chair Rod Sullivan say they have seen that need, too.

"I don't know what it is, we've tried, we really have tried," Sullivan said.

But even seeing the remnants of other issues from years past in the sheriff's office, Sullivan said ultimately it is not up to him or the Board of Supervisors to make that decision.

"Big public projects in Iowa require voter approval, and we just haven't been able to get voter approval," Sullivan said.

Sullivan explained it is not as easy as the county trying to find ways to save money over the long term- because that long term could take a close to a century to come to fruition.

"It'd be 80 or 90 years before we can save enough, with inflation, to just write a check for a jail- it doesn't work that way," Sullivan said.

The only redeeming thing for Sheriff Pulkrabek- at least the public didn't have to deal with it.

"It'd be pretty embarrassing and I'd feel pretty bad if a member of the general public came here to get a weapons permit or came here for some sort of business at the Sheriff's Office, and that tile and water suddenly drops on them," Sheriff Pulkrabek said.

Since 2000, a majority of the voters in Johnson County voted in favor of a new justice center, but all three times it did not pass the necessary 60-percent threshold to move forward with the project.

There are no plans for a new vote at this time.