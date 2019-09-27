Severe weather watches in effect until 11 p.m.; storms could impact high school football games

The KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team is monitoring the possibility for severe weather this evening into tonight. A Tornado Watch and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch are both in effect until 11 p.m.

The tornado watch includes counties to the east and south of Iowa City, including Johnson County. The severe thunderstorm watch is for areas to the north and west, up to Highway 20. Click here for a list of counties under the watch.

"The main severe weather threat is going to be large hail but gusty winds and a couple of tornados are also possible, especially in southeastern Iowa," said First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Justin Gehrts. "As of 4 p.m., storms are developing in central Iowa and will move east through the evening. The storms should be mostly past us by 9 p.m."

Gehrts added the storms could impact area high school football games Friday evening. Several schools have changed the start times of games in anticipation of storms.

"It'll take longer to get through lightning delays for games in the southeast because that's the area that will be the last to be impacted by storms moving through our area," Gehrts added.

Storms will clear out Friday evening leading to cloudy and cool conditions on Saturday with a few isolated showers during the afternoon and evening.