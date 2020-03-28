A Tornado Watch has been issued for the southern 2/3 of our area until 9 p.m. tonight. This is considered a particularly dangerous situation, which means there is a threat of long form tornadoes. There is also a threat of large hail and damaging winds for any storms that do become severe.

Tornado Watch issued until 9 p.m.

Showers and storms will continue through the evening hours. A few of those could be on the stronger side, mainly south of Highway 20. Lightning and heavy downpours are also possible.

Storms will quickly exit the area late this evening, a few showers could linger overnight. Otherwise, we will turn windy. Overnight, winds will be between 15-30 mph, with gusts upwards of 45-50 mph and will continue through Sunday.

Highs on Sunday range from the mid 40s to the north, to the mid 50s towards the south. Expect mostly cloudy skies, if you aren’t seeing any lingering showers.

Dry start to the week with highs in the mid to upper 50 Monday and Tuesday. A slight chance of rain comes Wednesday.

Continue getting updates through KCRG-TV9, here at kcrg.com, and on the First Alert Weather app. If you have an Apple device, download the app here. If you have an Android device, download the app here.