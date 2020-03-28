Severe weather risk increases this afternoon

Today is a day to stay weather aware, as the threat for fast-moving severe thunderstorms is present this afternoon.

Severe weather risk from the Storm Prediction Center for Saturday, March 28, 2020 (KCRG)

The overall threat will depend on if we are able to build instability in eastern Iowa. If we are able to dry out later this morning into the early afternoon, especially with a period of partial sunshine, then this threat will be fully realized. If we are socked in with clouds and showers, the threat may be relatively lower.

Currently, the most likely area to see severe storms is along and south of Highway 20. Tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds will all be possible, with the highest threat of tornadoes the farther southeast you go in the viewing area.

Storms today will likely redevelop in the western and southwestern parts of the viewing area after 1:00 p.m., and quickly move to the northeast through the afternoon. Storms will be moving at 55 to 65 mph or more, so you will need to react to potential warnings quickly.

Storms quickly exit by late afternoon, leaving windy, drier, and cooler conditions overnight. Winds could gust to 35 mph today, increasing to 40 mph or more tonight.

A few showers linger overnight into Sunday, followed by much drier weather for most of the week.

A slight chance of showers exists again on Wednesday. Temperatures stay in the upper 40s and low 50s for much of the week.