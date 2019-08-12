Severe weather possible Monday, mainly in southern Iowa

Some showers will be around eastern Iowa through the afternoon, but new showers and storms should develop mainly after 3 p.m. How strong these get will depend on how much sun shines, and the highest chance of getting breaks in the clouds will be in southern Iowa. That's where the higher potential for severe weather will be, and gusty winds and a couple tornadoes are possible if all the ingredients come together just right. Farther north, clouds should hold enough to keep the severe risk very low. Highs this afternoon should be in the 70s, although those who get some sun should jump into the 80s.

Southern Iowa has the higher chance of severe weather compared to elsewhere, but it will depend on how much sunshine breaks through.

Storms end early tonight and areas of fog may develop late. Patchy fog may start the day Tuesday, followed by increasing sunshine and highs in the lower 80s. Wednesday and Thursday look quite comfortable.

Friday through early next week, we have a shot at frequent rain chances in eastern Iowa for the first time in way too long. We'll have a better idea of timing and location as we get closer.