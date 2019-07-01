Severe thunderstorms possible in northern Iowa this evening

The threat for some more severe weather exists in northern Iowa this evening, as an active weather pattern continues in the Midwestern United States.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch #475 in effect until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 (Storm Prediction Center/KCRG)

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued by the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla. until 7:00 p.m. In the KCRG-TV9 viewing area, this includes Chickasaw, Floyd, Howard, and Winneshiek Counties.

The main threat includes large hail and damaging winds up to 70 mph.

"Storms currently in southwest Minnesota will continue to develop and track to the east this evening," TV9 Meteorologist Joe Winters said. "Most of the strongest activity will stay north of the Iowa-Minnesota border, but some of them could affect the northern couple of tiers of counties in Iowa."

The risk for a few severe thunderstorms exists on Tuesday in eastern Iowa, as storms are likely to redevelop in the late afternoon hours.