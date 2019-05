A severe thunderstorm on Tuesday dropped large amounts of hail in Iowa and Nebraska.

Courtesy: WOI

People in Douglas, Sarpy and Pottawattamie counties reported piles of hail. I-80 near Adair also saw large amounts of hail fall.

One driver near the state border had to be rescued with a tow truck after he got stuck in more than a foot of hail, according to KETV.