Severe storms possible this evening; watch issued for southern Iowa

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this evening in parts of Eastern Iowa. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for areas along and south of Interstate 80 until 1 a.m.

"Thunderstorms will continue to develop this evening and push to the east," said First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Joe Winters. "The potential for isolated severe weather is possible. Large hail and damaging winds are the biggest threat."

In addition to the severe threat, heavy rain is possible from these storms. "A flash flood watch is in effect as well. Heavy rain could lead to areas of flash flooding," Winters added.