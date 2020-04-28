Severe storms possible later today

Today's focus is on scattered storms and the risk that a few may turn severe. To our west, showers and storms continue to expand in coverage over northwest Iowa and should continue pushing largely to the east. For the most part, these will not be severe, but could pose a risk of small hail and brief, gusty wind over the northern half of the area.

The afternoon round that's expected to develop is the one we are watching for severe potential. Depending on how organized things can get, a risk of hail and wind will be there. A brief tornado also cannot be discounted. Once we get to the early evening, this risk is over as the system pulls to the east.

Behind it, it'll turn cooler and very windy for tomorrow with gusts to 50mph possible. A few lingering showers will also occur.

Thursday and Friday both look like pretty good days with breezy conditions continuing.

