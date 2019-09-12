Severe storms possible later today in eastern Iowa

Plan on a very warm and humid day ahead. All the factors are in place for strong to severe thunderstorms later this afternoon and evening.

TIMING: While there could be a few isolated storms before this, the main window of time to watch for the stronger activity is between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.

THREATS: The main threats will be torrential rain and gusty wind, however, the tornado potential is there and needs to be watched carefully. This tornado threat may yet be around several hours after sunset, which isn't typical of September.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

After this cold front blows through, we'll have some nice relief for Friday with highs into the upper 60s over northeast Iowa and low-mid 70s elsewhere.

This weekend, a storm chance is still forecast, mainly Saturday night into Sunday.