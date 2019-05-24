Severe storms, heavy rain possible late Friday into Friday night

We have a break in the weather this afternoon with some sun coming through. As a result, our temperatures will jump into the 70s and combine with the muggier weather. That will lead to scattered storms redeveloping later today, mainly after 5 p.m. Some storms could be strong to severe. Hail and gusty winds are the main severe weather threats, and a couple of brief tornadoes could also happen. Heavy rain will also be possible, and any downpours would lead to a risk of flash flooding.

Much of eastern Iowa has a risk of severe weather late Friday into Friday night.

Storms will be out by early Saturday. Additional thunderstorms should develop late Saturday afternoon and evening. These could also produce locally heavy rain.