Severe Weather Awareness Week: Flash flooding

Flash flooding most commonly happens when very heavy rain falls in a short time. The ground can’t soak it up fast enough, and it runs off into streets and may flood them. Or, the water fills ditches and streams and causes them to overflow. This all happens quickly, and sometimes the worst of it comes after the storm itself has moved on and rain has ended.

Water has a lot of force behind it – think about the weight of a couple of buckets of water, then consider how many buckets’ worth of water is moving through floodwater. It’s a lot, but many people underestimate that power.

Flash flooding is the deadliest thunderstorm-related threat. Most deaths happen when people drive into flood water and get carried off. Just two feet of moving water can move a vehicle, and once it’s floating, it fills and flips easily. If you come across a road with water across it, turn around, don’t drown. Find another route! Even if you can see the road itself, you don’t necessarily know if the ground under the road is stable. We’ve experienced many culvert washouts from flash flooding in the past.

As interesting as flash flooding may be to look at, you should not go near it. As little as six inches of moving water can knock a person off his or her feet.

Flash flooding can be difficult to predict much in advance. Meteorologists usually know the general area where it will be possible, but it usually comes from a narrow band of thunderstorms moving over the same area over and over. The heavy rain may be fall in a swath as small as five or ten miles wide!