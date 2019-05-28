Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued, threat exists south of Highway 20

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of the KCRG-TV9 viewing area, and the risk for severe storms exists for a wider area on Tuesday evening.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 (KCRG)

The watch, for the counties shaded in pink above, is in effect until 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threat in the watch area.

"The threat for severe storms exists outside of the watch area this evening, as well," TV9 Meteorologist Joe Winters said. "The threat gets higher as you go further south, with damaging winds, large hail, and very heavy rainfall possible through the evening hours."

Thunderstorms that developed in central Iowa will push east into the TV9 viewing area. These storms will reach the Interstate 380 corridor between 5:00 and 7:00 p.m.

A Level 1 risk is in effect for areas south of U.S. Highway 20, with a Level 2 risk covering areas south of a line from Oskaloosa to Washington. A low risk for tornadoes exists in that Level 2 area.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until Wednesday morning for most areas south of Highway 20 as well, where the threat for heavy rain from repeated thunderstorms falling on saturated soils could lead to flash flooding issues.

Most storms should push east of the TV9 viewing area by 3:00 a.m. A chance for scattered storms exists on Wednesday.