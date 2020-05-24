Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued, storms approach from west

Another potentially stormy day for parts of the area as even warmer air moves into the region.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch #216, issued by the Storm Prediction Center, in effect until 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, 2020. (KCRG)

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the southwestern portion of the KCRG-TV9 viewing area until 1:00 p.m. It includes Davis, Mahaska, Marshall, Poweshiek, Tama, and Wapello Counties.

A line of showers and storms in western Iowa this morning will attempt to progress eastward, potentially reaching eastern Iowa by mid- to late-morning. If it holds together, a risk for damaging winds with these storms exists.

If it doesn't, expect more sunshine and warm temperatures before showers and storms develop on a scattered basis later on Sunday, particularly across the west. Some of those storms later today could also become severe, with large hail and damaging winds the primary threats. Highs reach the 80s.

Shower and storm chances continue through midweek, and really start to taper off by Thursday. Highs hang around the upper 70s and low 80s until then, and fall back into the low to mid 70s for a couple of days for a nice start to the following weekend.