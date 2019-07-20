Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for northern Iowa as heat fuels storms

The continued abundance of heat and humidity in eastern Iowa will lead to a chance for severe storms, forecasters said Saturday.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch #529, in effect until 4:00 p.m. on July 20, 2019 (Storm Prediction Center/KCRG)

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of the KCRG-TV9 viewing area until 4:00 p.m. Damaging winds are the main threat, followed by a lesser threat for large hail and an isolated tornado.

"As a cold front finally approaches the area, things become a bit more active," TV9 Meteorologist Corey Thompson said. "The high temperatures and dew points will be able to provide plenty of fuel for storms that develop today."

Thunderstorms that developed in South Dakota overnight have organized into a line that will push across the southern portion of Minnesota and Northern Iowa through the late morning into the afternoon hours.

More thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening across eastern Iowa. Damaging winds and heavy rainfall would be possible during that time, as well.