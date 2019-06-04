Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued, damaging winds main threat this evening

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of northern Iowa until 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Areas in or near the watch area are under a threat for damaging winds, potentially as high as 75 mph, and isolated large hail up to 1.5" in diameter.

In the KCRG-TV9 viewing area, the watch includes Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Winneshiek counties in northeast Iowa, and Crawford County in southwest Wisconsin.

"A line of thunderstorms originating in central Minnesota will continue to move to the southeast through the evening, particularly affecting areas north of Highway 20," Joe Winters, TV9 Chief Meteorologist, said. "Today's muggier conditions and warmer temperatures will allow these storms to sustain themselves through much of the evening."

All of eastern Iowa is included in a Level 1 risk for severe thunderstorms this evening, with the main threat being damaging wind.