Severe Thunderstorm Warning canceled

UPDATE:

The warning was canceled early.

---------------------------------------

Several counties in the northwestern part of the TV9 viewing area are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

The impacted areas include northeastern Hardin County, southeastern Franklin County, northwestern Grundy County, and southwestern Butler County.

At 9:01 a.m., the National Weather Service said a severe thunderstorm was located near Ackley, or 13 miles southeast of Hampton, moving northeast at 35 mph.