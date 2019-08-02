Several train cars derail in northwest Iowa

Authorities in northwest Iowa released new video of a train derailment.

The Sioux County Sheriff's office posted video to their Facebook page yesterday. It shows the aftermath of a derailment Wednesday afternoon near Hull, southeast of Sioux Falls.

Investigators say 25 of the 83 cars derailed.

There are no reported injuries.

This is the latest in several derailments in Iowa.

On June 6, 28 cars carrying coal from a different Union Pacific train derailed in Cedar County. The cars blocked Iowa Highway 38 in Stanwood for a time.

Then, on June 19, 28 Union Pacific train cars derailed in Tama County just outside of Belle Plaine. The cars were carrying sugar and soda, and it took crews several days to reopen the intersection.

No one was hurt in either of those two cases.