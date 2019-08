Police in Dubuque several streets are back open following a gas leak.

It happened around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at 1889 Central Avenue, according to the Dubuque Police Department.

Central Avenue was closed at 20th Street. 18th, 19th and 20th streets were also closed between Central Avenue and White Street.

All of the roads have since reopened.

Police did not say what caused the leak.