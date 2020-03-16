School districts closing, adjusting plans, after governor's recommendation

School districts across Iowa are scrambling to figure out what to do with students, staff and even lesson plans, following Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds' recommendation that schools should close for four weeks.

The Iowa City Community School District will close until Monday, April 13th. School leaders tell TV9 they are working on programming so online course work could be available to students. But the details of how that will work are scarce right now.

Clear Creek Amana School District will also close for at least four weeks. Crews cleaned the property surrounding the schools on Monday.

Cedar Rapids Community School District did not reply to TV9's calls or emails about school closings. A note from Superintendent Norreen Bush said the district will close school for four weeks.

Some school districts in Iowa may go beyond the recommended four weeks. Lone Tree Community School District is closed until further notice.

The Superintendent at Union Community School District in Black Hawk County said schools will re-open once buildings are deemed safe, and that could be more than four weeks away.