Several rounds of storms likely today

Today will be an active day across the area with showers and storms developing. Any of the stronger storms that get going this morning may have the potential for some hail.

Otherwise, the main severe weather risk occurs later this afternoon through mid-evening. This is all tied to a warm front and just how far north that front gets as to where the severe potential will be. Highs will be all over with 40s and 50s over the far north. Meanwhile, Iowa City and points south will likely spike to the low-mid 60s very late today.

Provided the warmth is in place, the cold front will take care of the rest with a line of scattered strong storms in the late afternoon and evening. We cannot discount large hail, strong wind and the potential for a few tornadoes as these push through.

Temperatures will absolutely tank behind this front as gusty northwest wind takes over. We'll wake up tomorrow morning in the mid-upper 20s!