Several gunshots reported on west side of North Liberty

Police received reports of shots being fired near a commercial building on the west side of North Liberty, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 2:20 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, the North Liberty Police Department was sent to the area of the 500 block of Penn Court after multiple people reported hearing several shots fired in the area. The reports included a person running in the area with a gun, along with cars leaving the area from behind the building located at 580 North Madison Avenue.

Officers conducted an investigation in the area and located shell casings in the parking lot behind the building, along with bullet holes in the back of it.

Nobody was reported injured in the incident. Police did not describe any suspects.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office, Iowa State Patrol, Coralville Police Department, Iowa City Police Department, and the Johnson County Joint Emergency Communication Center assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing. If anyone has information about the incident, they are encouraged to call the Iowa City Area Crimestoppers at (319) 358-TIPS. All tips may remain anonymous.