Several eastern Iowa children part of Stead Family Children's Hospital's 2019 Kid Captains

The University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital announced Wednesday that thirteen current and former patients will be part of the 2019 Kid Captains team.

A few of the children are from eastern Iowa.

This marks the 11th season of the Kid Captain program. It started in 2009 as a partnership between UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the Iowa Hawkeyes to honor pediatric patients.

The 2019 Kid Captains are:

• Aubrey Bussan-Kluesner, 8, Dyersville, Iowa

• Cien Currie, 6, Winterset, Iowa

• Skylar Hardee, 8, Hubbard, Iowa

• Kendra Hines, 10, Mount Vernon, Iowa

• Aidan Kasper, 14, Cedar Rapids, Iowa

• Charlotte Keller, 7, Bellevue, Nebraska

• Cooper Leeman, 5, Radcliffe, Iowa

• Andrew Morlan, 15, Cedar Falls, Iowa

• Lucy Roth, 10, Iowa City, Iowa

• Enzo Thongsoum, 9, Des Moines, Iowa

• Jackson Tijerina, 8, Council Bluffs, Iowa

• Jeg Weets, 6, Morrison, Illinois

• Gabby Yoder, 8, Kalona, Iowa

This year’s Kid Captains were selected from 241 nominations from five states.

All Kid Captains and their families will be invited to Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Aug. 10 for a special behind-the-scenes tour. Each child’s story will be highlighted during the football season.

You can visit this link fo find out more information about each Kid Captain.