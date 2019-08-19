Several crews called to house fire in Oxford

Multiple fire departments have been on scene of a house fire in Oxford.

According to a TV9 viewer who lives nearby, it started around 7 a.m. at 220 East State Street. She said no one was home at the time and there were pets in the backyard.

Pictures sent to the TV9 newsroom, smoke can be seen coming from the roof of the home.

The viewer said fire crews from Oxford, Tiffin, Williamsburg, Amana and Coralville and North Liberty are on scene.

KCRG-TV9 has a call into the Johnson County Sheriff's Office to get more information.