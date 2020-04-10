Several Sioux City Police staff members test positive for coronavirus

The Sioux City Police Department says several staff members have tested positive for the new coronavirus as the outbreak continues to climb in Iowa.

Sgt. Jeremy McClure with the department released a statement Thursday confirming that the virus had reached the office's ranks, but said the department would not release which or even how many employees have been infected in an effort to protect their privacy.

McClure says the department's essential services have not been affected and that the department maintains “full capabilities to respond to 911 and citizen calls for service.”