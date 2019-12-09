Several I-380 on, off ramps to close in Cedar Rapids for utility work this week

Some of the "on and off" ramps on I-380 in Cedar Rapids will be closed for utility work this week starting Monday.

I-380 in Cedar Rapids (KCRG)

The first will be the ramp onto northbound 380 from 1st Street NE. It will close later Monday morning and will stay closed until Wednesday. It starts at 8:30 and will reopen at 3:30 every afternoon. This is close to the Cedar River near Quaker Oats.

On Tuesday, the 3rd Street NE southbound entrance ramp will close from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This closure will be in effect through Thursday.

On Wednesday, the 1st Street NE southbound exit ramp 20A will close during the workday. It will reopen on Friday.