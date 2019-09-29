'Serving Our Seniors 5k' benefits Marion Senior Living

The Christ Community Church held a race that will benefit the Marion Senior Living Community.

The Serving Our Seniors 5k Fun Run and mile walk started at 4 p.m. Sunday evening. The proceeds go to help seniors living in the Marion Senior Living community.

The money goes to help them get affordable housing in Marion because they say there is a big need for that in the community, and the money raised goes to the Marion Senior Living Board of Directors. That money has come in handy during a housing emergency.

"Two years ago, we had a hot water heater go out in one of the buildings and they didn't have enough what they call reserves," said Richard Grimm Marion Senior Living President."We wouldn't have been able to afford that so Marion Senior Living stepped in and bought the hot water heaters, $15,000, and without that I'm not sure what we would have done to get a hot water heater."

The race has raised about $25,000 in the past 5 years. This is the 6th year of the event.

