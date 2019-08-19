Services held for Lyon County deputy who died after on-duty crash

Services were held for a northwest Iowa sheriff's deputy who died after her patrol vehicle crashed.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Stephanie Schreurs died following a crash Friday, August 9, 2019. (Lyon County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)

A Mass was held Monday morning in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for Deputy Stephanie Schreurs, who died Tuesday. She was injured Aug. 9 when her vehicle ran off a road while entering a sharp curve in Lyon County. She was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital.

Vehicles from numerous law enforcement agencies joined in burial procession through Sioux Falls and to a cemetery in Alvord, Iowa. Many of the emergency vehicles activated their lights and sirens during the procession.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered all state flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Schreurs, a 24-year veteran of the Lyon County Sheriff's Department.