September’s been quite wet, and there’s still time to go

Southern Iowa finally got in on wet weather, and a soaking rain this past weekend padded the numbers in places that are already waterlogged. It’s been especially bad generally north of Highway 20; some have gotten more than triple the average September rainfall.

Cedar Rapids’ official rain total so far this month is 4.37 inches, which is 1.96 inches above normal. Dubuque has had more than a foot of rain! The 12.12 inches there is 9.52 inches above normal. Iowa City has received 5.25 inches, which is 2.66 inches above normal. Waterloo’s 4.37 inches is 2.40 inches above normal.

This is Dubuque’s fourth-wettest September on record, and there’s still a week to go. The top three are 15.46 inches in 1965, 13.13 inches in 1961, and 13.06 inches in 1986.