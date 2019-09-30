September ends summery, October starts wet

Summer isn't letting go quite yet as muggy highs hit the middle to maybe upper 80s this afternoon. The heat index will get to around 90. It'll be partly sunny and breezy.

A cold front approaches tonight and will stall over us for a couple of days. A chance of showers and storms comes after midnight tonight, with some showers and storms likely Tuesday. The farther southeast you are, the less activity will be. Anything will have the potential to bring heavy rain, though. Highs will range from the upper 60s in far northern Iowa to the lower 80s in southern Iowa. Periods of showers remain likely into Wednesday, and heavy rain continues to be something to watch for. It'll be cooler with widespread highs in the 60s. Rivers may rise above flood stage this week.

We'll finish off the week with weather that's more typical of early October, but at least dry. We'll probably have more rain coming on Saturday, though.