It's time for the September winner for Student of the Month, sponsored by Hills Bank.

The winner is Kelsey Schott who is a sixth grader at Tipton Middle School.

Kelsey is the reigning Junior Miss Cedar County, part of the Miss Iowa Youth program and is a competitive dancer.

Besides getting straight A grades in class, she has also organized book drives, including one that collected more than 800 books last winter.

Look for her story later this month!