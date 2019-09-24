September Student of the Month: Kelsey Schott

Kelsey Schott's favorite part of the school day happens while reading.

"I love to read and I've always loved to read since I was little."

She's a sixth-grader at Tipton Middle School. These days she encourages other young kids to read.

"I feel like it helps kids get better grades in school and it's just a life thing you need to have.”

So last school year she held a book drive and collected more than 800 different books. It was part of a community service project that helped her win Junior Miss Cedar County. She calls it "Opening Books Open Minds."

And her work didn't stop there.

"Last year I handed out books during Halloween and I'm going to do that this Halloween too."

She puts the books in baggies and then hides them throughout the town. So every child has a chance to learn.

"Me and my mom just walk around so we pick places kids would be so we put them around schools, parks, daycares."

Kelsey is also a competitive dancer; she takes tap, jazz, lyrical and hip-hop classes. She also wants to take part in theater productions when she gets to high school.